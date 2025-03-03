Shedeur Sanders called 'arrogant,' 'brash' during interview with team at NFL Combine: report

While some top NFL Draft prospects didn’t perform at the Scouting Combine this past week, interviews with teams were conducted.

And it appears one went horribly wrong for top quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders displayed his patented confidence during his media session, mirroring his father, Deion Sanders, his head coach at Colorado for the past two seasons.

However, NFL insider Josina Anderson posted a detailed report from one quarterbacks coach "from a team drafting in the top 7," who referred to Sanders as "brash" and "arrogant" during his interview with the organization in Indianapolis.

Anderson reports that quarterback coach is not keeping his opinion on Sanders to himself, "making his assessment known to a number of people."

"I’m purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out. I’m just sharing that this coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine," Anderson wrote on X.

"Sanders appeared to go out of his way to acknowledge multiple media members, regardless if they were recognizable or not. He seemed cordial, polite, witty, thoughtful along with being confident (as many athletes are). Alternately, these observations were distinctly different from how another QB prospect came off to some in the media last year in Indy."

Speaking of this quarterbacks coach, Anderson adds that the party in question "seems to have issue with ‘the culture’ of athletes who have broad fame and financial success before entering the NFL," which Sanders certainly possesses. Not only is he well versed in NIL earnings, but he has expressed his desire to pursue other passions outside the game of football, including music and fashion.

As Anderson points out, scrutiny is not something that Sanders is just getting used to. "He’s literally Deion Sanders’ son," she wrote, adding that he "seemed fairly grounded."

"The modern day college athlete is evolving, as is the scale of business and opportunities surrounding them before entering professional leagues," Anderson continued.

All in all, this quarterbacks coach for the team in the top seven on the draft board is "not in favor of getting him" with their first-round pick. However, she says her post was done "because there are other folks in the building who vehemently disagree with that assessment."

Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are expected to be the first two quarterbacks off the board in this year’s draft, and there’s no clear-cut favorite to go first.

Of the teams currently in the top seven on the draft board, the Tennessee Titans (No. 1), Cleveland Browns (No. 2), New York Giants (No. 3), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) and New York Jets (No. 7) could all use a potential franchise quarterback.

