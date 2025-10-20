Expand / Collapse search
San Jose Sharks

Sharks apologize for pro-ICE message appearing on video board

The message appeared during the franchise's Hispanic heritage celebration

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The San Jose Sharks apologized on Saturday after a pro-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) appeared on the video board of the SAP Center as the organization celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night.

The message read: "SJ Sharks Fans LOVE ICE !! Get’em Boyz !"

Sharks players enter the ice

The San Jose Sharks skate onto the ice through the Shark Head prior to the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at SAP Center on Oct. 18, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The franchise posted a statement on X as the Pittsburgh Penguins wrapped up a 3-0 victory against the Sharks.

"During the first intermission of tonight’s game, an offensively worded message which had been externally submitted was inadvertently displayed on the in-arena scoreboard," the team said. "Sharks Sports & Entertainment deeply regrets that this message, which does not meet our organization’s values, was not detected during our standard review process. 

"The Sharks organization sincerely apologizes for this oversight, and we are actively working to determine the origin of the message."

Nick Leddy makes a play

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) while defended by San Jose Sharks defenseman Nick Leddy (4) during the third period at SAP Center in San Jose on Oct. 18, 2025. (Neville E. Guard/Imagn Images)

ICE enforcement in California has been a major topic of conversation over the last few months. In Los Angeles County, the board of supervisors voted to declare a local state of emergency in response to the agency’s operations in the region.

County officials claimed the raids have "created a climate of fear, leading to widespread disruption in daily life and adverse impacts to our regional economy," including decreased workplace attendance, temporary or permanent business closures, and increased strain on schools, hospitals, and places of worship.

Close up of ICE agent logo

A pro-ICE message sparked an apology by the Sharks. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

San Jose councilmembers also approved a policy to force ICE agents to unmask during enforcement operations. The council passed the new mandate unanimously.

Fox News’ Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

