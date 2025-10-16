Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno takes leave of absence to be with daughter during heart surgery procedure

Foligno's daughter was born with congenital heart disease

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno will take a brief leave of absence to be with his family as his daughter undergoes heart surgery, the team announced Wednesday. 

Foligno, in his third season with the Original Six franchise, will be with his 12-year-old daughter, Milana, as she undergoes a "follow-up surgery." It was not immediately clear when the NHL veteran is expected to return.  

Nick Foligno follows the play

 Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno (17) follows the play against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 28, 2025. (Nick Wosika/Imagn Images)

"Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a brief leave of absence as his daughter undergoes follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease. Nick, nor the Blackhawks, will have any further comment at this time," the team’s statement read. 

Milana, the oldest of Foligno’s three children with wife Janelle, was born with a congenital heart defect. According to NHL.com, she had her first heart surgery at 3 weeks old. She’s had additional procedures since, including a valve replacement in 2018. 

"He brings a lot to the table. He’s a great, elite leader. He’s an extension of the coaching staff," coach Jeff Blashill said of Foligno. 

Nick Foligno warms up

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on March 18, 2025. (Talia Sprague/Imagn Images)

STAR REVEALS FIANCÉE RECEIVED HEART TRANSPLANT AFTER SUFFERING 'MAJOR HEART FAILURE' DURING VACATION

"And, so, now I think we have other guys in the room that can help pick it up. It’s like, as if he was injured, just next man up has to do the job."

Foligno’s absence comes amid a 2-5-0 start for the Blackhawks. He has no goals and two assists, and was absent from Wednesday night’s 8-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. 

Nick Foligno battles for the puck

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17) and Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Kevin Hayes (13) battle for control of the puck during the second period at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2025. (Talia Sprague/Imagn Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

