Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno takes leave of absence to be with daughter during heart surgery procedure

Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno will take a brief leave of absence to be with his family as his daughter undergoes heart surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Foligno, in his third season with the Original Six franchise, will be with his 12-year-old daughter, Milana, as she undergoes a "follow-up surgery." It was not immediately clear when the NHL veteran is expected to return.

"Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a brief leave of absence as his daughter undergoes follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease. Nick, nor the Blackhawks, will have any further comment at this time," the team’s statement read.

Milana, the oldest of Foligno’s three children with wife Janelle, was born with a congenital heart defect. According to NHL.com , she had her first heart surgery at 3 weeks old. She’s had additional procedures since, including a valve replacement in 2018.

"He brings a lot to the table. He’s a great, elite leader. He’s an extension of the coaching staff," coach Jeff Blashill said of Foligno.

"And, so, now I think we have other guys in the room that can help pick it up. It’s like, as if he was injured, just next man up has to do the job."

Foligno’s absence comes amid a 2-5-0 start for the Blackhawks. He has no goals and two assists, and was absent from Wednesday night’s 8-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

