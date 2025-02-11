Serena Williams' husband fires back at critics over her Super Bowl LIX halftime show crip walk

Serena Williams’ husband came to the tennis legend’s defense on social media amid criticism over her decision to participate in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show and crip walk.

Williams performed the dance move in the midst of Lamar’s diss track toward rival rapper Drake. The retired tennis star also had a previous relationship with Drake, making her appearance during the track even more eyebrow-raising.

She was one of a few surprises Lamar had for the show, which also included Samuel L. Jackson dressed as "Uncle Sam" doing social commentary in between the Compton rapper’s songs.

While some criticized Williams, Alexis Ohanian wrote in a post on X that her appearance was "bigger than music."

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," the Reddit co-founder wrote.

Williams crip-walked while at Wimbledon during the 2012 Olympics in London and drew criticism as well.

"Also just wait until some of these folks learn about the illicit/criminal origins of Irish step-dancing or Northern English clog dancing! They’ll be APPALLED I tell you. OUTRAGED, even," Ohanian added.

Williams appeared to be unbothered by the criticism. She posted several videos of herself before and after the halftime show.

"Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!" she wrote in one post Sunday night.

Williams is one of the most accomplished tennis players in recent memory – man or woman. She won 23 Grand Slam titles – second in women’s tennis history behind Margaret Court.

She retired from professional tennis in 2022.