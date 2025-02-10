Expand / Collapse search
Stephen A Smith says he would divorce Serena Williams for Super Bowl halftime show cameo

The reason behind Smith's argument is her appearance in a diss track to Drake, who she used to date in 2011

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show, as she was spotted dancing during the performance of "Not Like Us."

Making an appearance for that song sparked some debate on social media, especially considering Lamar’s song is a diss track toward the rapper Drake, whom Williams dated in 2011. 

Many believed it was no coincidence Williams’ time to shine was during this track, and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith thinks the same. 

Serena Williams dances

Serena Williams dances on stage during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

It’s why, during his Monday edition of "First Take," he told his colleagues he would divorce her if he was her husband. 

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a--, ‘cause clearly you don’t belong with me," Smith said on the show, which led to some laughter from his colleagues. 

"What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye."

Williams is married to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, and they share two daughters together. 

Smith’s co-host Ryan Clark responded, "If you were with Serena Williams, you’re going to be a kept man anyways. Don’t start that."

Lamar and Drake have quite the beef with each other, though only one of them saw Grammys won for their diss tracks. 

"Not Like Us" won Song of the Year, which also won Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. 

It’s also worth noting Lamar was joined by SZA during the performance as well, and she confirmed dating Drake after he rapped about it on the track, "Mr. Right Now," with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. 

Whether it’s trolling or not, Williams and Lamar do share a connection with their childhood, having grown up in Compton, California.

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson was also seen during the performance as "Uncle Sam," as Lamar switched songs throughout. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.