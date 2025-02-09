Serena Williams sparks social media meltdown dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' amid history with Drake

Serena Williams danced on Drake's grave at Super Bowl LIX.

The women's tennis legend danced happily during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance, including during the biggest song of the night.

Williams showed no hesitation in dancing to Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," which famously took aim at fellow star rapper Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham.

The song became so popular, and just as controversial, so much so that it has prompted Graham to file a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the song and its content.

The lawsuit said the allegations in the song and UMG's decision to promote it led to "real world consequences" for Graham. On May 7, an armed group drove to Drake's Toronto home, and at least one gunman opened fire, wounding a security guard, the suit alleges.

However, Graham's complaint did nothing to deter Williams from jamming out while Lamar played the game in front of a crowd of thousands and a TV audience of millions.

Williams danced to the song amid a rumored history with Graham.

Graham once implied he wrote his 2016 single "Too Good" for Williams when he shared footage of himself discussing the song’s inspiration with his mother, Sandi Graham.

"I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena," Graham said.

Graham and Williams were seen kissing in August 2015, in photos obtained by TMZ.

Now, the image of Williams dancing to the song that mocks Graham has ignited widespread conversation on social media.

