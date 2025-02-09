Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Serena Williams sparks social media meltdown dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' amid history with Drake

The song has prompted Drake to file a defamation lawsuit

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Trump honors America at the Super Bowl Video

Trump honors America at the Super Bowl

'The Big Weekend Show' brings exclusive analysis of President Donald Trump at the Super Bowl and discusses him revoking former President Joe Biden's security clearances. 

Serena Williams danced on Drake's grave at Super Bowl LIX

The women's tennis legend danced happily during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance, including during the biggest song of the night. 

Williams showed no hesitation in dancing to Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," which famously took aim at fellow star rapper Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Serena Williams at the halftime show

Serena Williams dances off-stage during halftime of the Super Bowl LIX game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The song became so popular, and just as controversial, so much so that it has prompted Graham to file a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the song and its content. 

The lawsuit said the allegations in the song and UMG's decision to promote it led to "real world consequences" for Graham. On May 7, an armed group drove to Drake's Toronto home, and at least one gunman opened fire, wounding a security guard, the suit alleges. 

However, Graham's complaint did nothing to deter Williams from jamming out while Lamar played the game in front of a crowd of thousands and a TV audience of millions. 

Serena Williams dances on stage

Serena Williams dances on stage during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Williams danced to the song amid a rumored history with Graham. 

SUPER BOWL LIX SECURITY TACKLES PERSON WITH FLAG SUPPORTING PALESTINIANS, SUDANESE DURING HALFTIME SHOW

Kendrick Lamar performs

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Graham once implied he wrote his 2016 single "Too Good" for Williams when he shared footage of himself discussing the song’s inspiration with his mother, Sandi Graham.

"I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena," Graham said.

Graham and Williams were seen kissing in August 2015, in photos obtained by TMZ.

Now, the image of Williams dancing to the song that mocks Graham has ignited widespread conversation on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.