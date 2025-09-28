Expand / Collapse search
Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy discusses Bethpage Black fans, whether he'd want Ryder Cup back in New York

European golfer faced constant heckling at Bethpage Black before team's 15-13 victory over Americans

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Team Europe celebrates 2025 Ryder Cup win Video

Team Europe celebrates 2025 Ryder Cup win

Team Europe celebrates with fans on the first tee at Bethpage Black after winning the 2025 Ryder Cup.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy was public enemy No. 1 at Bethpage Black all week.

The reigning Masters champion was the solo leader in heckles thrown his way at this weekend's Ryder Cup on Long Island. Most were fine, but many crossed the line.

Whether it was telling him his wife was "a four," asking about Amanda Balionis amid a previously rumored fling (with his wife mere feet away), dropping F-bombs, or constant reminders of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, McIlroy is sure to be happy that this Ryder Cup is over.

Rory McIlroy playing shot

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York.  (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy was stoic and ignored everyone 99.9% of the time. But that 0.01% included him telling fans to "shut the f--- up" on Saturday morning and another instance that afternoon where a fan told him he was "not that good," to which he responded, "I'm very f---ing good."

"I am. I am really good," McIlroy reiterated to Fox News Digital during Europe's celebration press conference, right after chugging a beer.

But McIlroy has to stay composed, because an athlete is automatically the bad guy if they respond.

Rory McIlroy at Bethpage

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe putts on the eighth green during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

However, there are times — whether it’s playful banter or someone crossing a line — when McIlroy has no choice.

"Honestly, I'd say it's just on impulse," McIlroy said. "Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't. I'm quite an impulsive character, if you haven't noticed. 

"Sometimes I'll engage and sometimes I'll catch myself and refrain. But I don't really choose when, and it's just sort of sometimes I do and sometimes I don't.

At the end of the day, McIlroy got the last laugh, as his European squad made good on his bold prediction from two years ago, defeating the Americans 15-13 and becoming the first team to win a road Ryder Cup since 2012.

But the New York crowd is certainly unlike most, especially in a Ryder Cup.

Future Ryder Cup venues are set through 2039, which will be played at Hazeltine, where McIlroy had one of the fiercest matchups ever against Patrick Reed. So, the earliest a Ryder Cup can return to the New York metro area is 2043. 

Rory after making putt

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates after making his putt on the 15th hole during the 2025 Ryder Cup on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York.  (Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

After all he endured, would McIlroy be OK with that?

"If the result is the same," McIlroy said slyly, "Absolutely."

