Europe wins Ryder Cup to end wild weekend at Bethpage Black

A beatdown at Bethpage Black suddenly turned into a war on Sunday, but Europe held on late to win the Ryder Cup.

Shane Lowry clinched the 14th point needed to retain the cup with a birdie on 18 to halve his match against Russell Henley. Tyrell Hatton picked up the final half-point needed over Collin Morikawa to give the Europeans the win.

Lowry entered the 18th down one, and both Henley and Lowry stuck their iron shots within feet of the hole. Henley was first to win his match and keep the U.S.'s hopes alive, but his birdie putt was one roll short.

That brought up Lowry, who drained the putt in a forever classic golf moment.

An emotional Lowry went absolutely insane on the green, celebrating with teammates, family, and friends.

Europe ended day two up 11.5-4.5, the largest deficit a USA team had ever faced in the event’s current 28-point format. However, after Viktor Hovland had to withdraw due to a neck injury, Harris English sat the bench, and due to event rules, their match resulted in a tie.



Thus, Europe needed just two points out of 11 available to be the first repeat champion since Europe won three straight from 2010 to 2014. However, it was certainly a grind to get those two points. The United States won three straight points, with Cam Young and Justin Thomas both birdieing on 18 to win their matches, 1 up.

Suddenly, the tides began to turn.

Bryson DeChambeau fought back from 5 down through seven to tie his match with Matt Fitzpatrick, who could have won it had he not missed a 3-footer on 17 while up one.

Ludvig Aberg beat Patrick Cantlay, 2 & 1, to give Europe 13.5 points, but after that, Europe did not lead any of the remaining matches. Suddenly, the United States closed their gap to just three points, but Lowry was having none of it.

Lowry got the brunt of several jabs throughout the weekend from the United States crowd, which may be the only bad part about being paired with Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup.

Aberg's match was the only victory on the day for Team Europe, and USA's 8.5 points on Sunday are tied for the most ever by a team on the final day in the event's current formart.

But all in all, it was a 15-13 victory for Europe.

It’s also the first time an away team has won a Ryder Cup since Europe’s amazing comeback in 2012 at Medinah.

Europe won each of the first four sessions, a Ryder Cup first. Three of those sessions were 3-1 scores.

The United States struggled to practically get back across the road at Bethpage Black on the back nine on the first two days, with more than a handful of matches ending on 14, 15, and 16 throughout the weekend.

But on Sunday, of the 11 matches played, all but one went at least 17 holes, with eight going all 18.

