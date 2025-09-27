Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ryder Cup

Europe takes commanding Ryder Cup lead over USA after heated Day Two confrontations at Bethpage Black

Fans heckled Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, while Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood exchanged words

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Shane Lowry hits back at heckling fans Video

Shane Lowry hits back at heckling fans

Shane Lowry responds to heckling fans by making a putt, tipping his cap, and throwing his ball into the stands.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – "Warning: The black course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for European golfers."

That's what the infamous sign upon entering Bethpage Black might as well say after Day Two of the Ryder Cup in Farmingdale.

After a 3-1 showing in the morning, the Euros fought through the taunts of fans and tensions inside the ropes to grab another three points to the Americans' one in the afternoon session and expand their lead to 11.5-4.5.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Rory pointing at fan

Rory McIlroy of Europe celebrates after putting on the 17th green during the afternoon four-balls on Day 2 of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York. (Vaughn Ridley/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

With a chance for the USA to steal the final match on 18, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick stuck their iron shots to inside three feet, while Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay were ways away, changing all the momentum brought by J.J. Spaun just minutes earlier after he birdied 18 to win his match.

The early talk of this year's Ryder Cup had been that the United States would have incredible home-field advantage. Apparently, it's been anything but, yet the crowds were attempting to do their part. However, some may have crossed lines.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry heard it from fans all day. McIlroy was spotted telling a fan to "shut the f--- up" in the morning session. Lowry had to be held back by a caddie on the 10th tee and asked security to escort a fan away. Lowry also backed off a shot twice as fans were counting the seconds he took to swing. On six, he stared down a particular fan after dropping a putt to halve a hole. He even dropped a "f--- you" to a fan after eagling the fourth.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry of Team Europe celebrate defeating Justin Thomas and Cameron Young of Team United States 2 up on the 18th green during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on Sept. 27, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

JON RAHM MAKES SPECTACULAR CHIP TO HELP BOOST TEAM EUROPE IN SECOND DAY OF RYDER CUP

Golf Digest reported that, through four holes, there were 30 F-bombs directed toward McIlroy. Plenty of other insults about his Irish heritage and even his performance at Pinehurst No. 2 in the 2024 U.S. Open were heard. A fan was threatened with ejection by security on the 15th green after swearing at McIlroy.

In more playful banter, this time on 16 again in the afternoon, a fan chirped McIlroy by saying he is "not that good." McIlroy promptly responded, "I'm really f---ing good" and smoked a drive down the middle.

It was not just the fans exchanging pleasantries with the players, though.

Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood got into it on the 15th green, as caddies also began to share pleasantries. Fleetwood then earned his fourth point in as many matches this weekend on the very next hole, as his partner Justin Rose birdied to win the match, 3 & 2. Fleetwood is now 11-3-2 in his Ryder Cup career, the best record by any Euro with at least 10 matches played.

Bryson and Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe and Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States exchange words as they walk to the 16th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on Sept. 27, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (Harry How/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Fleetwood is a Ryder Cup legend, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is anything but. He is 0-4-0 this weekend and became the first player since 1971 to lose his first three matches and then go back out for a fourth on Saturday.

Facing the largest deficit entering Sunday under the current 28-point format (since 1979), the United States needs 10 points to win the Ryder Cup. That would be the most points ever scored by one team in the event's history, and only 12 are available in Sunday singles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue