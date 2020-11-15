Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Buccaneers' Ronald Jones runs 98-yard touchdown against Panthers, 3rd longest run in NFL history

Record is held by former Dallas running back Tony Dorsett, who ran 99 yards in 1983 

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones registered the third longest run in NFL history after going 98 yards in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers

The Bucs were leading 20-17 halfway through the third quarter when the Panthers downed a punt at the 2-yard line. Jones would run through the pack on the first play of the drive and carry the ball all the way for a touchdown, increasing Tampa Bay’s lead to nine points. 

Jones became the fourth player with the third-longest run in NFL history.

The record is held by former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett, who ran 99 yards for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in 1983. 

That run was only tied in 2018 by the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry.

Jones is on track to have a better season than 2019. He’s totaled 538 rushing yards on 120 carries and four touchdowns in nine games. 

The Bucs are hoping to wash away the memory of Week 9’s blowout loss against the New Orleans Saints while the Panthers are looking to improve their 3-6 record.

