Colts' Julian Blackmon fined for helmet hit on Ravens' Lamar Jackson

Indianapolis Colts rookie Julian Blackmon was fined almost $5,000 for a helmet hit on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 9.

Blackmon, 22, was fined $4,951 for lowering his helmet while going in for a tackle on Jackson who appeared to go down just before the hit, according to The Athletic.

The fine shouldn’t be too steep for the former Utah Utes safety who signed a four-year, $4.53 million contract after getting drafted in the third round back in April.

Blackmon has totaled 21 tackles and two interceptions in eight games for the Colts.

Ravens’ safety DeShon Elliott was also fined $4,203 that game for a hard hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle, despite the play not being called by refs during the game.

Doyle was taken out of the game and entered concussion protocol. He would miss Thursday’s win over the Tennessee Titans.