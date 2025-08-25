Roger Clemens thanks Trump for Baseball Hall of Fame support, hits back at critics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roger Clemens responded to President Donald Trump’s push for the New York Yankees great to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Trump wrote in a post on social media on Sunday, saying there was "no evidence" that Clemens was a steroid cheat and that the issue must not wait to be solved once the two-time World Series champion dies as he compared the situation to Pete Rose.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clemens wrote on X that he had a great time golfing with the president and his son, Kacy.

"I appreciate the love! DT knows more than anyone the fake news that’s out there," Clemens wrote. "Everyone has their agendas… I played the game to change my family’s direction generationally and to WIN!"

Trump demanded that Clemens be elected into the Hall of Fame "NOW."

"I played Golf yesterday with the Great Roger Clemens and his son, Kacy. Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two!" Trump wrote. "He was second to Nolan Ryan in most strike-outs, and he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW! People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven. He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him. That rumor has gone on for years, and there has been no evidence whatsoever that he was a ‘druggie.’

TIME RUNNING OUT ON YANKEES TO SHOW THEY'RE PLAYOFF CALIBER AFTER RED SOX BEATING

"This is going to be like Pete Rose where, after over 4,000 Hits, they wouldn’t put him in the Hall of Fame until I spoke to the Commissioner, and he promised to do so, but it was essentially a promise not kept because he only ‘opened it up’ when Pete died and, even then, he said that Pete Rose only got into the mix because of DEATH. We are not going to let that happen in the case of Roger Clemens. 354 Wins — Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this ‘stupidity’ any longer!"

Clemens was an 11-time All-Star as well. He had 4,672 strikeouts in his career.

He was alleged in the Mitchell Report to have used anabolic steroids during his career. He was also found not guilty on six counts of lying to Congress in 2012. He has maintained he’s never used steroids.

The allegations have largely kept him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He needed 75% of the vote from baseball writers to be enshrined in Cooperstown but only received 61.6% of the vote and fell off the ballot. To eventually get into the Baseball Hall of Fame, he would need to be elected through the Today’s Game Committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump called on MLB to remove Pete Rose from the banned list after he admitted to betting on baseball. Eventually, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred obliged and he’s now eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame.