Trump demands Roger Clemens be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame: 'Put him in NOW'

President Donald Trump fired a rocket of a social media post into the world on Sunday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Roger Clemens, the former New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox star, should be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He also lamented Clemens being labeled as a steroid cheat despite never testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

"I played Golf yesterday with the Great Roger Clemens and his son, Kacy. Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two!" Trump wrote. "He was second to Nolan Ryan in most strike-outs, and he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW! People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven. He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him. That rumor has gone on for years, and there has been no evidence whatsoever that he was a ‘druggie.’

"This is going to be like Pete Rose where, after over 4,000 Hits, they wouldn’t put him in the Hall of Fame until I spoke to the Commissioner, and he promised to do so, but it was essentially a promise not kept because he only ‘opened it up’ when Pete died and, even then, he said that Pete Rose only got into the mix because of DEATH. We are not going to let that happen in the case of Roger Clemens. 354 Wins — Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this ‘stupidity’ any longer!"

TIME RUNNING OUT ON YANKEES TO SHOW THEY'RE PLAYOFF CALIBER AFTER RED SOX BEATING

Clemens was a two-time World Series champion and 11-time All-Star as well. He had 4,672 strikeouts in his career.

He was alleged in the Mitchell Report to have used anabolic steroids during his career. He was also found not guilty on six counts of lying to Congress in 2012. He has maintained he’s never used steroids.

The allegations have largely kept him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He needed 70% of the vote from baseball writers to be enshrined in Cooperstown but only received 61.6% of the vote and fell off the ballot. To eventually get into the Baseball Hall of Fame, he would need to be elected through the Today’s Game Committee.

Trump called on MLB to remove Pete Rose from the banned list after he admitted to betting on baseball. Eventually, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred obliged and he’s now eligible to for induction into the Hall of Fame.