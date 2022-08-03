Remembering Vin Scully: Tributes for legendary Dodgers broadcaster pour in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On a day when baseball was front and center in the world of sports, fans of baseball everywhere received sad news late Tuesday night.

Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94.

From 1950 to 2016, Scully was the voice to multiple generations of baseball fans, using his soothing voice to weave in stories of ballplayers while providing the play-by-play.

DODGERS LONGTIME PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER DEAD AT 94

"It’s time for Dodgers baseball," is a phrase any fan of baseball is familiar with.

The sports world reacted to the sad news, with tributes pouring in from players old and present.

YANKEES TRADE STRUGGLING JOEY GALLO TO DODGERS: REPORTS

"There’s not a better storyteller and I think everyone considers him family," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He was in our living rooms for many generations. He lived a fantastic life, a legacy that will live on forever."

Legendary Dodger Steve Garvey joined MLB Network to discuss Scully’s impact on the game of baseball.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every great city has sounds to it," Garvey said after hearing the news. "And Los Angeles has had one, clear sound and that’s been the voice of Vin Scully all these years."

Other greats of the game weighed in on the impact that Scully had on their lives.

"He was the best there ever was," pitcher Clayton Kershaw said after the Dodgers game in San Francisco. "Just such a special man. I’m grateful and thankful I got to know him as well as I did."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scully, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of fame in 1982, had an impact far beyond the Dodgers’ organization, receiving tributes from MLB teams throughout the night and into Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report