Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Remembering Vin Scully: Tributes for legendary Dodgers broadcaster pour in

Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years

Joe Morgan
Joe Morgan
On a day when baseball was front and center in the world of sports, fans of baseball everywhere received sad news late Tuesday night. 

Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. 

Former Dodger Announcer Vin Scully gives a speech during the Dodgers' Ring of Honor ceremony for Scully before an MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 3, 2017, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. ( Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From 1950 to 2016, Scully was the voice to multiple generations of baseball fans, using his soothing voice to weave in stories of ballplayers while providing the play-by-play. 

DODGERS LONGTIME PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER DEAD AT 94

"It’s time for Dodgers baseball," is a phrase any fan of baseball is familiar with. 

Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax and former Dodger Manager Tom Lasorda unveil the Vin Scully plaque in the Dodgers' Ring of Honor before an MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 3, 2017, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.  (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The sports world reacted to the sad news, with tributes pouring in from players old and present. 

YANKEES TRADE STRUGGLING JOEY GALLO TO DODGERS: REPORTS

"There’s not a better storyteller and I think everyone considers him family," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He was in our living rooms for many generations. He lived a fantastic life, a legacy that will live on forever."

Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully addresses fans before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Legendary Dodger Steve Garvey joined MLB Network to discuss Scully’s impact on the game of baseball. 

"Every great city has sounds to it," Garvey said after hearing the news. "And Los Angeles has had one, clear sound and that’s been the voice of Vin Scully all these years."

Other greats of the game weighed in on the impact that Scully had on their lives. 

"He was the best there ever was," pitcher Clayton Kershaw said after the Dodgers game in San Francisco. "Just such a special man. I’m grateful and thankful I got to know him as well as I did."

Scully, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of fame in 1982, had an impact far beyond the Dodgers’ organization, receiving tributes from MLB teams throughout the night and into Wednesday morning.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report

