Yankees trade struggling Joey Gallo to Dodgers: reports

The New York Yankees are sending Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

The trade, which was first reported by Sports Illustrated, marks the end of Gallo's troubling tenure with the Bronx Bombers.

The two-time All Star was sent to the Yankees at last year's trade deadline to improve a struggling Yankee team with desperately needed lefty power and elite defense, but neither of those qualities came about in the Bronx.

Gallo was a .211 hitter with an .833 OPS during his tenure with the Texas Rangers, but in 140 games as a Yankee, he hit just .159 with a .660 OPS. He has just 12 homers and only 24 RBI in 82 games this year.

The writing on the wall for Gallo's exit came last week when the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

The Yanks also added Frankie Montas and Scott Effross, so the club had to make moves with their 26-man roster.

This season, Gallo is slashing a measly .159/.282/.339, and he will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Gallo's last start with the Yankees came last Thursday, the same day that they acquired Benintendi. He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, and was given loud boos throughout the night, despite chants of his name before the fates of his at-bats.

The Yankees acquired Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter from the Dodgers, their 15th-ranked prospect.