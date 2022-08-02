Dodgers longtime play-by-play announcer Vin Scully dead at 94

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers longtime play-by-play announcer Vin Scully died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully was the Dodgers' main broadcaster from 1950 when they played in Brooklyn all the way until his retirement in 2016.

The Dodgers announced his passing on Twitter late Tuesday evening, in which Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten released the following statement:

"We have lost an icon. The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will truly be missed."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for more updates…