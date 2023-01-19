Ravens, Greg Roman part ways after four seasons as offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman parted ways on Thursday after four seasons running the offense.

The move comes after the Ravens were bounced from the playoffs on Sunday by the Cincinnati Bengals and followed a season in which Baltimore finished the season 16th in yards (338.8) and 19th in points per game (20.6).

"After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities," Roman said in a statement.

"I'll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion."

Roman devised an innovative offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson , helping Jackson win the MVP in 2019 while the quarterback gained 1,206 yards on the ground.

Baltimore led the league in rushing during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

"Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense."

"We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward," he continued.

But Baltimore’s scoring has decreased each year since 2019, when they led the league in scoring with 33.2 points per game.

The decision to part ways comes as Baltimore has to make a decision on the future of Jackson as quarterback.