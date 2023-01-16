Lamar Jackson shares cryptic message amid murky future with Ravens

Lamar Jackson raised eyebrows on Monday when he reposted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories just hours after the Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.

Jackson missed another game after he suffered a PCL strain. The NBC broadcast indicated he didn’t travel with the team to Paycor Stadium for the AFC wild-card matchup.

He put the message about having "something good," which came from the Instagram account of Wallace Peeples — the co-host and owner of "Million $ Worth of Game."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When you have something good, you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it," the post read. "When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too."

Jackson left the team’s Week 13 game against the Broncos after suffering the injury. Baltimore has been using Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback ever since.

He tweeted about the injury he suffered on Friday.

AL MICHAELS REBUKES CRITICISM OF CALL IN JAGUARS' THRILLING COMEBACK VICTORY OVER CHARGERS

"Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process," he tweeted. "I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance."

It’s unclear what the Ravens will do with Jackson as he’s set to become a free agent once the offseason gets going.

Jackson’s teammates stumped for him to come back.

"You can't let a guy like him go," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said, via ESPN. "There's always some new, exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. But this is a business of 'for sures' and 'knowns,' and you know who Lamar Jackson is. I think it's in the best interest of the Ravens organization to give him a long-term contract and make him 'the guy.’"

Ronnie Staley added: "In my mind, I know he's going to be here. He's a competitor. He wants to win. This is his team, and this is his offense. The money is not the most important thing with Lamar. He really wants to win, contrary to popular belief."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson won the NFL MVP award in 2018. It was the only time he appeared in 16 games. He played in 15 games in 2019 and 2020 but hasn’t played that much since.