Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens' JK Dobbins makes demands for more opportunities on offense: 'I should be the guy'

Dobbins scored a touchdown in the wild-card playoff game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins’ frustrations boiled over after the team’s 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night and it hinged on a game-changing play in the fourth quarter.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled at the 2-yard line as he was trying to put his team up late in the game and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard picked the ball up and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. According to Dobbins, Huntley shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser, left, and running back J.K. Dobbins walk off the field after their loss to the Bengals in the wild-card playoff game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser, left, and running back J.K. Dobbins walk off the field after their loss to the Bengals in the wild-card playoff game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

"[Huntley] should have never been in that situation," Dobbins said, via ESPN. "I don't get a single carry. I didn't get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again."

Dobbins wasn’t on the field during the drive and his lone score came on a catch-and-run that saw him stick his arm out to have the ball cross the plane of the goal line as if he were Michael Jordan in "Space Jam." He said he was tired of the lack of opportunities, despite being in on 32 snaps.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins runs against the Bengals on Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins runs against the Bengals on Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BILLS-BENGALS MATCHUP HIGHLIGHTS DIVISIONAL-ROUND SLATE

"I should be the guy," he added. "I'm tired of holding that back. I'm tired of that. It's the playoffs. I'm tired of holding that back. Let's go win the game. I'm tired of that."

He said the Ravens would’ve won if Lamar Jackson had played.

J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens dives into the end zone to score against the Bengals during the wild-card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati.

J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens dives into the end zone to score against the Bengals during the wild-card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dobbins finished with 62 rushing yards on 13 carries. He added four catches for 43 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.