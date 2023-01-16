Ravens' JK Dobbins makes demands for more opportunities on offense: 'I should be the guy'

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins’ frustrations boiled over after the team’s 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night and it hinged on a game-changing play in the fourth quarter.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled at the 2-yard line as he was trying to put his team up late in the game and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard picked the ball up and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. According to Dobbins, Huntley shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"[Huntley] should have never been in that situation," Dobbins said, via ESPN. "I don't get a single carry. I didn't get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again."

Dobbins wasn’t on the field during the drive and his lone score came on a catch-and-run that saw him stick his arm out to have the ball cross the plane of the goal line as if he were Michael Jordan in "Space Jam." He said he was tired of the lack of opportunities, despite being in on 32 snaps.

BILLS-BENGALS MATCHUP HIGHLIGHTS DIVISIONAL-ROUND SLATE

"I should be the guy," he added. "I'm tired of holding that back. I'm tired of that. It's the playoffs. I'm tired of holding that back. Let's go win the game. I'm tired of that."

He said the Ravens would’ve won if Lamar Jackson had played.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dobbins finished with 62 rushing yards on 13 carries. He added four catches for 43 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.