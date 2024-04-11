Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice turns himself into police after alleged role in hit-and-run

Rice is facing eight charges

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself into police on Thursday following his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run, records show.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini, and Theodore Knox, 21, was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway in Dallas March 30, police said. Authorities said the drivers were speeding, lost control of the vehicles and crashed into four other vehicles - four people were injured in the crash.

Rice turned himself into the Glenn Heights Police Department before being sent to DeSoto County Jail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rashee Rice looks on field

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bond was set at $5,000 for each of the eight charges filed against him, says the Kansas City Star.

Rice, 23, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and a collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of a collision involving injury, police said Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Rice apologized for his role in the incident and wrote on Instagram that he took "full responsibility" for his involvement.

Rashee Rice runs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a deep pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) defends in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. ( Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

TOM BRADY 'NOT OPPOSED' TO NFL COMEBACK: 'I’M ALWAYS GOING TO BE IN GOOD SHAPE'

Rice’s lawyer, Royce West, told reporters at a news conference Thursday his client admitted to Dallas Police he was involved in the crash. 

Amid a Week 1 roster that had severe holes at the wide receiver position, Rice became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted targets, recording 938 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season.

Rashee Rice vs Vikings

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers, making Rice a world champion in his rookie season.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.