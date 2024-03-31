Police seek Chiefs' Rashee Rice in connection with 'major' crash in Dallas: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is reportedly wanted in connection with a "major" crash that occurred in Dallas Saturday night.

Law enforcement officials told The Dallas Morning News Sunday a vehicle either registered or leased to the Super Bowl champion was involved in a crash on the North Central Expressway at around 6:20 p.m. local time.

Rice’s alleged involvement in the crash wasn’t clear. He didn’t appear in Dallas County Jail records as of 10:20 a.m. ET Sunday morning.

Dallas Police told Fox News Digital that officers were called to a multi-vehicle accident on the expressway. Police said a preliminary investigation determined two drivers — one in a Corvette and one in a Lamborghini — were speeding in the left lane.

The drivers lost control of their vehicles, and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain-reaction collision involving four other vehicles, six in total, police said.

The occupants in the Lamborghini and Corvette fled without stopping to see whether anyone needed help or providing information, police said. Two drivers involved in the crash were treated, and two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police were still investigating the crash.

It was unclear which vehicle Rice was in.

The 23-year-old was born in Philadelphia but grew up in North Richland Hills in Texas. He played high school football in Richland and attended SMU, where he played four years. He recorded 1,355 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games during his senior year in 2022.

Kansas City selected Rice in the third round of the 2023 draft, and he quickly became a top target for the Patrick Mahomes-led offense his rookie season.

He had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns and helped the Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl title in February.

In the 25-22 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Rice had six catches for 39 yards.

Neither the Chiefs nor Rice’s representative responded to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.