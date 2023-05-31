Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helps save 3-year-old from drowning in pool

Morris credited the team's training staff for teaching proper protocol

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Raheem Morris played a heroic role in saving a young boy's life this past weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator was able to assist lifeguards by pulling a drowning 3-year-old out of a pool at Encore Las Vegas.

Morris was vacationing at the hotel with his family when he spotted the boy. He had no pulse when he was taken out by his father, ESPN notes.

Raheem Morris

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams answers questions from the media following mini camp on June 8, 2022 at the team's facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

A lifeguard began performing CPR on the boy, but Morris did not want to watch and not assist.

"I saw people calling 911, so my first question was, where is the [automated external defibrillator] AED?" Morris said. "When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK."

Raheem Morris in practice

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during training camp at University of California Irvine on July 29, 2022 in Irvine, California. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Morris credited the Rams training staff for proper first aid training and helping him understand protocols.

AEDs have become more prevalent since one was used to save Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Monday Night Football. Morris noted that incident, as well as the tragedy of Shaq Barrett's 2-year-old daughter's drowning death, helped increase awareness and preparation for such events.

Raheem Morris in game

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, on the sidelines during a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"I'm just thankful I knew what to do," Morris said. "You just never know when you're going to need that stuff."

Morris is entering his third season as the Rams defensive coordinator after spending his previous six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.