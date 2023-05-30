Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Aaron Rodgers pretends to celebrate Jets' Super Bowl win as confetti falls at Taylor Swift's MetLife concert

Rodgers attended the 'Eras Tour' show at his new home stadium Saturday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers' first trip to MetLife Stadium as a New York Jet was not for a football game. He attended a Taylor Swift concert.

The four-time MVP couldn't help but think about football during the 3½-hour show.

Rodgers was in attendance for the Saturday show at the East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium, and toward the end of the show, confetti fell onto the sold-out crowd.

Aaron Rodgers with his jersey

New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey after a news conference at the team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., April 26, 2023.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rather than basking in the moment of the concert, Rodgers pretended he was on the top of the football world.

"The Jets won the Super Bowl!" Rodgers shouted. 

Rodgers won the 2011 Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, with whom he played 18 seasons. He was traded to the Jets last month.

Aaron Rodgers at jets conference

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attends an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Since the trade, Rodgers has soaked in all of what the tri-state area has to offer.

After his trade from the Packers was official, Rodgers attended New York Rangers and Knicks playoff games at Madison Square Garden on consecutive days with teammates.

He attended a Ranger game with Allen Lazard, who also became a Jets teammate, and he was joined at the Knicks' game by first-team All-Pro rookie corner Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

"I’m having a blast. I am having an absolute blast. It’s been so fun," Rodgers said last month about his first few days as a New Yorker.

Aaron Rodgers attends a Knicks game

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Sauce Gardner attend Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden May 2, 2023, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"Everything is new. It’s like the first day of school every day," Rodgers said. "There’s new people to meet. Gotta figure out your routine and where the laundry loops go. And mail. And cleats. And weight room shoes. Everything’s new and exciting and fun. I’m just pinching myself a lot of days. I just can’t believe it’s real sometimes. So, it’s been a dream for sure just to be here."

Rodgers will be back in the stadium Sept. 11 when the Jets open the regular season against the Buffalo Bills.