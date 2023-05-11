Bucs' Shaq Barrett posts heartbreaking video of daughter weeks after her drowning death

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Shaquil Barrett released a heartbreaking remembrance of his 2-year-old daughter after the tragic drowning death in a swimming pool late last month.

The video showed Barrett holding his daughter, Arrayah, and trying to get her to say "mom."

"Say, ‘miss you,’" Barrett says in the video. "Can you blow mommy kisses?"

Arryah then puts her hand over her mouth and blows a kiss to the screen. The video was posted to Barrett’s Instagram Stories and made its way across social media Thursday.

On April 30, Tampa police officers responded to a call about a child who had fallen into a pool, and the child was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Police said it is believed the incident was an accident.

The Buccaneers released a statement on the incident.

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the team said.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Barrett’s wife, Jordanna, released a statement days later.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers," she captioned the Instagram post with a picture of Arrayah. "Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always.

"I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.