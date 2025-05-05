Raiders' Ashton Jeanty says he received prank call on draft night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas Raiders draft pick Ashton Jeanty was also among those affected by the prank call epidemic that struck NFL prospects.

The Heisman Trophy finalist revealed in a recent podcast interview that his call came in after he was already selected. He said the prank-caller told him he was being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

"Some dude called me who was like, 'Yeah... we just traded with the Raiders, and you're coming to the Cowboys," he said on the "Stacking the Box" podcast. "I just hung up, bro. I was like, 'Come on, bro.’"

Jeanty said before the draft it would have been a dream to play for the Cowboys since he grew up in Frisco, Texas, before he committed to Boise State for college.

"I would love to play for the Cowboys," he told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth back in January. "It’d be like a dream come true. Obviously, I used to play in their practice stadium, and all our home games in high school, even my freshman year when we came down here for the Frisco Bowl, we practiced there again.

"So, it would just feel like I’m at home, honestly. I ain’t going to say too much, but Dallas, they’ve always had a good running back, and when they’ve got a good running back, they play a lot better."

The Raiders were the next best option.

Jeanty was far from the only player to get pranked. The most infamous call was placed to Shedeur Sanders as he slid to the fifth round. The culprit was revealed to be the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons were fined $250,000 and the coach was hit with a $100,000 fine.