New York Giants

Rob Gronkowski 'glad' Lawrence Taylor denied Abdul Carter's Giants jersey request

Giants made Carter the No 3 pick in the draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Rob Gronkowski was left perplexed when he heard that New York Giants draft pick Abdul Carter had asked Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor to let him wear the iconic No. 56.

Carter was the No. 3 overall pick of the NFL Draft and speculation began to surface over which number the former Penn State standout would wear. Carter asked Taylor to wear No. 56 and Phil Simms to wear No. 11. He received neither.

Abdul Carter and Roger Goodell

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, right, celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New York Giants with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Gronkowski reacted on his podcast with Julian Edelman.

"Was he serious, asking for LT’s number? Yeah, you were a high draft pick, but LT is an absolute legend," the New England Patriots legend said on the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast. "The best to do it, one of the best defenders of all time, and let me tell you brother, like, you gotta prove yourself. That’s crazy just asking for LT’s number, and I’m glad that LT shut him down like that."

Edelman asked Gronkowski what Bill Belichick would tell Carter if he asked to wear No. 56. Belichick was the Giants’ defensive coordinator when Taylor was creating havoc for opposing offenses.

Gronkowski launched into an epic Belichick impression.

Abdul Carter with Penn State

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (11) runs during an NCAA football game against Southern California on Saturday, Oct.12, 2024, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

"’Nope, no buddy. There’s one LT and you’re not LT. You’re not even close to being LT. So, how about you just get the f--- out of my office and get in your playbook because you haven’t done s--- yet. And now, you get No. 62 for just being an a—hole,’" Gronkowski said.

After striking out on Taylor and Simms’ jersey numbers, Carter made clear that just having his name on the back of a Giants jersey is good enough for him.

Abdul Carter with the Giants' brass

New York Giants first-round draft pick Abdul Carter, center, holds up a shirt with general manager Joe Schoen, left, and head coach Brian Daboll, right, at a news conference at the NFL football team's training center in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, April 25, 2025.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Last season, the team un-retired Ray Flaherty’s No. 1 for wide receiver Malik Nabers, who wore No. 9 throughout college. Flaherty's number retirement was the first in professional football history. Flaherty’s family gave the Giants permission to un-retire the number for Nabers, who wore it well. Nabers, as a rookie, set the franchise record for most receptions in a season, with 109.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.