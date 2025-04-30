NFL issues massive fines to Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich over Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft prank call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prank carried out by the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has proven to be a costly one.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Falcons would be fined $250,000 after Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son, Jax, obtained Shedeur Sanders' personal cell phone number, which was later used to prank call him over the draft weekend.

Ulbrich was fined an additional $100,000.

"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the Falcons said in a statement Wednesday. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization."

"We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."

The former Colorado quarterback went undrafted until the fifth round, despite being a projected first-round pick. Before receiving a call from the Cleveland Browns, Ulbrich’s son had played a role in pranking Sanders to believe that another team had drafted him.

The Falcons announced over the weekend that Jax "unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call."

A friend of Jax, who identified himself as New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, had made the call to Sanders.

Wednesday’s fines were a result of the organization "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft," ESPN reported.

Jax issued his own apology on social media following the revelation of his involvement.

"Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing and shameful," his apology read. "I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

Several other players received similar prank calls over the weekend. A source told The Associated Press that the league does not believe they are connected to Sanders' situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.