Poker legend Doyle Brunson dead at 89

Doyle Brunson, a 10-time World Series of Poker champion who helped grow the popularity of the card game, died Sunday, according to his agent Brian Balsbaugh. He was 89.

Balsbaugh posted a statement on Brunson’s death on Twitter.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson," the statement read. "He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace."

Brunson was known as the "Godfather of Poker" and "Texas Dolly" during his heyday. His World Series of Poker wins are only second to Phil Helmuth’s 16 championships. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

He was the first to win $1 million in poker tournaments. In his final tournament in 2018, he made the final table and finished in sixth place.

"[C]an’t believe this day has come - you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER," five-time World Series of Poker winner Scotty Nguyen wrote on Twitter.

Actor James Woods also sent his condolences on Twitter.

"This one is a heartbreaker. Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips," Woods tweeted.

"Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.