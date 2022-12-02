James Woods fires back at Twitter, vows to sue over censorship on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

James Woods' Twitter account was targeted by Twitter at the request of the Democratic National Committee, according to findings by the company's new CEO Elon Musk.

On Friday, Musk shared bombshell revelations about what took place at Twitter behind-the-scenes in a thread shared on the social media platform by independent journalist Matt Taibbi.

"Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party," Taibbi wrote alongside a screenshot of an email exchange between Twitter employees.

"An additional report from the DNC," one employee wrote on Oct. 24, 2020.

The employee listed a link to a Tweet shared by user @stephen_liuhuan and a link to a Tweet posted by Woods' official account.

In the screenshot, another Twitter employee replied on Oct. 25, 2020, "I grabbed the first one under SI…defer to Safety on the high profile second one."

Both Tweets appear to have been deleted and user @stephen_liuhuan's account is suspended.

Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Andrew Kerr replied to the Taibbi's Tweet, writing, "The Stephen_liuhuan tweet was a link to Hunter Biden weighing and using drugs, and another link to a Hunter Biden sex tape. The James Wood tweet is Hunter Biden smoking crack and getting a foot job."

On Friday, as Musk continued to release his findings, Woods phoned in to Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and said he now plans to sue the Democratic National Committee over the damage done to his career after he was censored for speaking out on Hunter Biden's laptop.

"I can guarantee you one thing more than anything else you'll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what," he said.

"Whether I win or lose, I am going to stand up for the rights that every American – not a so-called celebrity. I'm not a celebrity -- I'm hardly recognizable anymore because my career has been destroyed by these very people."

"And I will sue. And I'm hoping other people will sue," Wood continued. "And if it turns out there are a lot of us on this list where the DNC targeted us, then I will quote the immortal words of Joseph Welch when he attacked [Wisconsin Senator] Joseph McCarthy for the enemies list he had – 'At long last or have you no shame?""

Addressing President Biden, Woods asked the same question Welch, a chief U.S. Army lawyer, posed to McCarthy amid hearings centered around his endeavor to root out alleged Communists and Soviet sympathizers – "Have you, Mr. President – Have all of you, at last, no shame?"

Woods later remarked it was somewhat of a compliment that the Democratic Party-Big Tech alliance appeared fixated on him. He is a rare conservative in Hollywood.

"I think it is a compliment, but, it's a big price to pay. It's not a lot of fun. I loved my career for 50 years. I was happy to be an award-winning and honored and appreciated actor, and I miss my career," he said.

He called those who allegedly orchestrated the censorship "vermin" who have no respect for American values like freedom of speech.

Woods claimed Hollywood casting directors actively seek out people who follow his social media in order to blacklist them from film.

He commented on how he once sued a man who called him a "cocaine addict" on Twitter. Woods won.

"Someone said, why would you do it? I said I'm going to defend my name… And if I have to be the flag bearer for this, then so be it. I'll be proud to do it."

Musk had promised to bring greater transparency to Twitter since he officially took over in October, including shedding light on why the company took the unprecedented step of limiting and blocking sharing of the Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020, weeks before his father was elected president. It appears he is living up to his pledge.

Woods is known for being one of Hollywood's most outspoken conservatives. The 75-year-old actor frequently shared his political opinions and has been a longtime critics of Democrats.

In May 2019, Woods declared that he would no longer be using Twitter after claiming that the social media platform had removed a Tweet that he refused to delete.

The two-time Academy Award nominee's account had been locked the previous month after he reportedly tweeted, "'If you try to kill the King, you better not miss.' #HangThemAll."

"Twitter demanded that I rescind my tweet paraphrasing Emerson," Woods said at the time in a statement to The Daily Wire . "It now seems they have chosen to delete that tweet from my account without my permission. Until free speech is allowed on Twitter, I will not be permitted to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains the coward he seems to be, my Twitter days are in the past."

Fox News Digital's David Rutz contributed to this report.