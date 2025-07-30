Pirates deal Ke'Bryan Hayes to Reds in NL Central division trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NL Central trade was made ahead of MLB’s deadline on Thursday night, as the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to their rival, the Cincinnati Reds.

Hayes is heading to the Reds in exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers and 20-year-old shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura, according to the ESPN report. The Pirates later confirmed the deal.

The 28-year-old Hayes, the son of former big leaguer Charlie Hayes, signed an eight-year deal worth $70 million to be a cornerstone piece for the future. However, the Pirates are in sell mode and they’re moving on to clear money for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Reds have Hayes under team control through the 2029 season.

Hayes has been struggling at the plate so far this season, as he’s hitting .236/.279/.290 with just two homers and 36 RBI. But he’s a vacuum at third base and has a Gold Glove to his resume because of it.

Hayes’ defensive prowess have shined in seasons prior to this year, owning the league’s lead at third base in Defensive Runs Saved (21) in 2023, while combined for 36 Outs Above Average across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, per Baseball Savant.

The Reds were looking for some defensive fortification for the roster, as they’re hoping to make a push toward the playoffs in 2025.

The Milwaukee Brewers, owners of the league’s best record entering Wednesday, lead the NL Central by 8.5 games over the Reds. However, Cincinnati sits just three games back of a wild-card spot.

There’s more than enough time for the Reds to get one of the three wild-card slots in the National League. They have not made the playoffs since the 2020 season, where they lost in the best-of-three wild-card round.

Through his six years in Pittsburgh, Hayes has slashed .254/.307/.369 with 39 homers, 101 doubles and 212 RBI over 576 career games.

