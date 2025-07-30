Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Giants

Giants' Heliot Ramos suffers mind-boggling baserunning mistake in loss to Pirates: 'Mental error'

The Giants lost 3-1 to the Pirates

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos committed a bizarre baserunning blunder in the team’s 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Matt Chapman was at the plate with Ramos on second base and Wlily Adames on first base in the bottom of the first inning. Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter got Chapman to pop up in front of the mound.

Heliot Ramos vs Pirates

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos, #17, reacts after hitting a fly ball to Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz for an out during the eighth inning of a baseball game on Monday, July 28, 2025 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The home plate umpire called an infield fly rule, which is used to prevent the defensive team from intentionally dropping a pop-up in hopes of turning a double play. Naturally, Ramos and Adames would have stayed on base, and the next batter would be up.

Instead, Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes let the ball drop in front of him, and it caught Ramos a bit off guard. Ramos was caught trailing too much off of second and Hayes threw the ball to second baseman Nick Gonzalez to achieve the quick-thinking double play.

Ramos called it a "mental error" after the game, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Heliot Ramos grounds into a double play

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Liover Peguero, #31, throws to first base for a double play against San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos, #17, during the third inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 29, 2025. (Eakin Howard-Imagn Images)

"Trying to do too much, overthinking. I messed up. That’s the only thing I can say about it. It’s been happening a lot. I’m just trying to get better, do better every day, every time. Trying to work on it, even on my defense. It hasn’t been the best," Ramos said.

"I don’t want to mess it up. I don’t know what to do. All I’m doing is working every day, trying to fix everything."

It was that kind of game for the Giants as they were only able to get two hits the entire game. Falter allowed two hits and only one run. The Pirates’ bullpen did its job to shut down the Giants’ offense and win the game.

Bryan Reynolds makes a catch

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds, #10, catches a fly ball hit by San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos, #17, to end the fifth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Pirates shortstop Liover Peguero and catcher Joey Bart contributed the RBI in the win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.