Giants' Heliot Ramos suffers mind-boggling baserunning mistake in loss to Pirates: 'Mental error'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos committed a bizarre baserunning blunder in the team’s 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Matt Chapman was at the plate with Ramos on second base and Wlily Adames on first base in the bottom of the first inning. Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter got Chapman to pop up in front of the mound.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The home plate umpire called an infield fly rule, which is used to prevent the defensive team from intentionally dropping a pop-up in hopes of turning a double play. Naturally, Ramos and Adames would have stayed on base, and the next batter would be up.

Instead, Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes let the ball drop in front of him, and it caught Ramos a bit off guard. Ramos was caught trailing too much off of second and Hayes threw the ball to second baseman Nick Gonzalez to achieve the quick-thinking double play.

Ramos called it a "mental error" after the game, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

ORIOLES RELIEVER SERANTHONY DOMINGUEZ WALKS OVER TO JOIN BLUE JAYS AFTER TRADE REACHED DURING DOUBLEHEADER

"Trying to do too much, overthinking. I messed up. That’s the only thing I can say about it. It’s been happening a lot. I’m just trying to get better, do better every day, every time. Trying to work on it, even on my defense. It hasn’t been the best," Ramos said.

"I don’t want to mess it up. I don’t know what to do. All I’m doing is working every day, trying to fix everything."

It was that kind of game for the Giants as they were only able to get two hits the entire game. Falter allowed two hits and only one run. The Pirates’ bullpen did its job to shut down the Giants’ offense and win the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pirates shortstop Liover Peguero and catcher Joey Bart contributed the RBI in the win.