Patriots' Mike Vrabel chides NFL officials after penalty-filled win over Saints

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel expressed his displeasure on Monday with how many penalties his team was hit with during their 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Patriots were penalized 11 times for 65 yards. Still, the Patriots racked up 333 yards of total offense on 58 plays in nine drives.

"I got a tough enough job to coach this football team," Vrabel said in an appearance on WEEI radio. "There’s not much. It becomes comical, at a point. They send these videos out every week, and they do a great job. (Club communications liaison) Walt Anderson does a great job, (NFL officiating head) Ramon George does a great job.

"And they send these videos out. And, of course, me and Stretch (Patriots vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher), we hang on to every word. And then I’ll see something in the game, I’m like, ‘Did they even watch the video?’ Like, me and Stretch — we’re pausing it, rewinding it, like, ‘Ah, I love these videos.’ And then I’m like, ‘Hey, did you watch the video last week? Like, they talked about this exact thing.’ Me and Stretch watch them."

NFL officiating has been under the microscope, arguably more than most professional referees among the four major sports in North America. Recently, it’s been more about determining what is legal or illegal when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles lining up for the tush push.

The Patriots have received the most penalties against them with 54 through six games, according to NFLPenalties.com.

New England moved to 4-2 with the win over New Orleans.