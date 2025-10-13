Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes gives cold reaction after Lions player snubs his handshake to start brawl with opponent

Brian Branch went right up to JuJu Smith-Schuster and shoved him in the face

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Ravens plummet, Cowboys ‘frisky’, Chiefs vs. Lions on Nick’s Week 6 Tiers | FIRST THINGS FIRST Video

Ravens plummet, Cowboys ‘frisky’, Chiefs vs. Lions on Nick’s Week 6 Tiers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright lists his tiers for NFL teams entering Week 6 of the 2025/26 NFL season. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Greg Jennings react to the tiers and add their input, including dropping the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their matchup with the...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had no time for the nonsense that took place following their win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch snubbed Mahomes’ postgame handshake to start an altercation with Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He eventually shoved Smith-Schuster in the face, igniting a melee for a few moments before the two teams went to the locker room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes watches warmups

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NBC’s Melissa Stark asked Mahomes what happened in the scuffle.

"I mean, we play the game in between the whistles," Mahomes said. "They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game in between the whistles."

It was as intense as anyone has seen Mahomes following a regular-season win. The smiles faded as Mahomes’ eyes beamed forward.

Chiefs brawl with Lions players

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to break up a fight between teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch following an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JETS' AARON GLENN GETS INTO TESTY EXCHANGE WITH REPORTER OVER JUSTIN FIELDS' STATUS AS QB1

In the postgame press conference, Mahomes wanted to just move on from the incident.

"At this point it kind of is what it is. You just gotta move on. We won the football game (and) I thought we did a great job and played well but now we’re onto the Raiders," he said.

Branch is likely going to get a fine for his role in the altercation with a possible suspension coming too.

Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood Brown celebrate

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) is congratulated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs won the game 30-17, and moved to 3-3 on the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue