Patrick Mahomes gives cold reaction after Lions player snubs his handshake to start brawl with opponent

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had no time for the nonsense that took place following their win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch snubbed Mahomes’ postgame handshake to start an altercation with Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He eventually shoved Smith-Schuster in the face, igniting a melee for a few moments before the two teams went to the locker room.

NBC’s Melissa Stark asked Mahomes what happened in the scuffle.

"I mean, we play the game in between the whistles," Mahomes said. "They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game in between the whistles."

It was as intense as anyone has seen Mahomes following a regular-season win. The smiles faded as Mahomes’ eyes beamed forward.

In the postgame press conference, Mahomes wanted to just move on from the incident.

"At this point it kind of is what it is. You just gotta move on. We won the football game (and) I thought we did a great job and played well but now we’re onto the Raiders," he said.

Branch is likely going to get a fine for his role in the altercation with a possible suspension coming too.

The Chiefs won the game 30-17, and moved to 3-3 on the season.