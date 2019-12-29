Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts catches first career touchdown pass in fullback role

New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts scored his first touchdown on a pass from Tom Brady during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Roberts had been getting looks at the fullback position at points during the 2019 season and made it count when he caught a pass from Brady and ran it in for a 38-yard score.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS' ELANDON ROBERTS EMBRACES NEW ROLE IN EXPLETIVE-LADEN RANT

Roberts celebrated with his fellow teammates on defense after the score.

He became the second defensive player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady and the sixth Patriots player since 2000 to score a touchdown on his first career catch. In doing so, he joined the likes of tight ends Matt Lengel and Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Aaron Dobson, offensive tackle Tom Ashworth and linebacker Matt Vrabel.

Roberts also recorded one tackle in the game.

Last week, Roberts expressed his full commitment to playing fullback, in an expletive-laden rant after a win over the Buffalo Bills.

RYAN FITZPATRICK LEADS DOLPHINS TO UPSET VICTORY, PATRIOTS FORCED INTO WILD CARD PLAYOFF GAME

“To be honest, on every play, I just be like, whoever steps in my way, Imma run through their f-----n’ face. Period. Just like linebacker,” Roberts said, as the Boston Globe reported. “I’m looking to make the tackle and if I can’t make the tackle and you’re in my way, Imma run through your mother----n’ face.”

“Same on defense, same on offense. When a linebacker steps into the hole, Imma run through their mother------n’ face. Period. That’s all I think about, making my block, running through a mother-----r’s face.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patriots coach Bill Belichick praised Roberts’ development.

“You know, he started off with a couple plays and built that up a little bit,” he said, as Boston.com reported. “He’s done a good job with the opportunity he’s had in there. So, we’ve been able to expand it a little bit. He’s done a solid job for us. He’s another tough, physical player that’s good to have on the field in those situations.”