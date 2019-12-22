New England Patriots' Elandon Roberts embraces new role in expletive-laden rant

The New England Patriots have utilized Elandon Roberts – who is normally a linebacker – at the fullback position for their offense this season after the team has been hampered by injuries all year long.

Roberts has mainly been used as a pass blocker in the Patriots’ offense. After Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, Roberts expressed his full commitment to the position in an expletive-laden postgame rant.

“To be honest, on every play, I just be like, whoever steps in my way, Imma run through their f-----n’ face. Period. Just like linebacker,” Roberts said, according to the Boston Globe. “I’m looking to make the tackle and if I can’t make the tackle and you’re in my way, Imma run through your mother----n’ face."

“Same on defense, same on offense. When a linebacker steps into the hole, Imma run through their mother------n’ face. Period. That’s all I think about, making my block, running through a mother-----r’s face.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick praises Roberts’ development.

“You know, he started off with a couple plays and built that up a little bit,” he said, according to Boston.com. “He’s done a good job with the opportunity he’s had in there. So, we’ve been able to expand it a little bit. He’s done a solid job for us. He’s another tough, physical player that’s good to have on the field in those situations.”

Roberts has not had any offensive production aside from blocking. But on defense, he has 27 tackles and one sack this season.