Carolina Panthers

Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after 11 games

Panthers dropped to 1-10 on the season after Sunday's loss to the Titans

The Carolina Panthers on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich following the team’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Reich was in the middle of his first season with the Panthers. He had just taken over play-calling duties two weeks ago but the Panthers failed to score more than 10 points. The team hasn’t scored more than 20 points since Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10.

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well," team owner David Tepper said in a statement.

"Effective immediately, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior Assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties."

