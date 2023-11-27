Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Bills' Shaq Lawson pushes Eagles fan in heated confrontation

Eagles won the game 37-34

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Some Buffalo Bills players were frustrated with fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline to the front row of fans and started going back and forth with them.

Shaq Lawson in 2023

Shaq Lawson of the Buffalo Bills during the Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Phillips appeared to get in the face of one of the fans and Lawson seemed to shove the spectator, according to a video on social media. Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd tried to keep the situation cool and walked Phillips and Lawson back to the bench.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the interaction between the players and spectators.

Becca Cavalier, an Eagles fan, suggested the incident started after the spectator started "chirping" at the Bills players.

Jordan Phillips vs Eagles

Jordan Phillips of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a play against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"I'm not sure exactly what happened that led to them all coming over," she told the Buffalo News. "And the fan in the video were chirping at each other a lot the whole game, but I couldn't really hear what was being said."

The Eagles, Bills and the NFL didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Philadelphia won the game 37-34 in overtime. Jalen Hurts scored the game-winning rushing touchdown and helped the Eagles to their 10th win of the season.

Eagles player protects the QB

Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles blocks Shaq Lawson of the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 26, 2023. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Buffalo fell to 6-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.