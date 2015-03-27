Pacers outlast Kings in 2 OTs

Paul George scored 16 points and pulled down 17 rebounds and George Hill poured in 18 points and had eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 106-98 double-overtime win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Gerald Green added 17 points and David West had 18 points and 18 boards for the Pacers, who fell to the Charlotte Bobcats Friday night.

Marcus Thornton scored a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and DeMarcus Cousins registered a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings, who are still in search of their first victory this season.

"We're putting ourselves in position (to win)," Kings head coach Keith Smart said. "I can't fault these guys with how they're playing."

Hill scored the first four points in the second bonus period and George buried a step-back jumper from the left elbow to give the Pacers a 102-96 advantage with 32.9 seconds to play. The Kings quickly fed Cousins who dropped it in to pull within four.

Sacramento was forced to foul Tyler Hansbrough, who converted on both free throws. Cousins' jumper was blocked by Roy Hibbert, who finished with six swats, and David West was fouled. He sank both attempts to put the game out of reach for the Kings.

"It's good for our team to know that in tough situations, when things aren't going well, that we can continue to grind it out," Hill said.

After going nearly 2 1/2 minutes without a basket from either side in the first overtime, Lance Stephenson drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Pacers up 94-91.

But the Kings answered back when Tyreke Evans dished it off to Cousins with a slick pass near the basket and the big man slammed it home.

Hibbert put the Pacers up 96-93 after shaking a defender and knocking down a jump hook, but Thornton drilled a deep trey with 26.4 left to knot it up at 96-96.

Hill's jumper with 3.9 seconds left was no good and Hibbert couldn't get the putback to go and the teams headed to another bonus period.

The Kings raced out to an early 24-18 lead after one quarter, led by Cousins, who scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds in the period.

But the Pacers took a 14-point spread into the break after outscoring the Kings 38-18 in the second thanks to shooting 54.2 percent from the field and a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.

Sacramento pulled within 74-66 in the third and outscored Indiana 25-17 in the fourth to force overtime.

The Pacers had a chance at a game-winning shot with just under four seconds to play, but West couldn't get a shot off after being suffocated by a double- team at the top of the key.

Game Notes

All five Pacers starters scored in double-figures. Hibbert finished with 12 points ... The Kings had won the previous two contests between the two teams ... Sacramento is back in action on Monday when it plays host to the Golden State Warriors ... The Pacers travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Monday.