Olympic legend Dara Torres shares advice on how to live healthy lifestyle at 50 years and older

Dara Torres conquered the pool at the Olympics during the height of her swimming career.

Torres won 12 Olympic medals while she represented the United States in five Olympics from 1988 to 2008, and her medal count is tied for most among female swimmers of all-time with Jenny Thompson and Natalie Coughlin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When it comes to being physically fit, it’s no doubt that the now-57-year-old Olympic legend knows a thing or two about it. Torres has teamed up with BOOST to help emphasize the importance of fitness and protein intake for adults 50 years old and older.

Torres, 57, and BOOST launched BOOST Camp back in May to help adults who feel uncomfortable about going back to the gym or restarting a fitness routine get into a rhythm from the comfort of their own home.

"I partnered with BOOST because we realized that as you get older than 50, a lot of adults get very intimidated to go to gyms — whether it’s because of the equipment and they don’t know what to do or there are these young, hot bodies there, and you get intimidated to go or even classes," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

NETHERLANDS GOLFER JOOST LUITEN DENIED OLYMPICS SPOT ONCE AGAIN AFTER PROPOSED EXEMPTION

"I love taking classes because I’ve been coached my whole life, so I like someone telling me what to do. But, some people just aren’t like that, and so, because exercise is so important to try to get lean muscle mass and maintain lean muscle mass, we came up with a concept of doing these exercises, videos, so adults can do these in the comfort of their own home.

"It’s all about just feeling comfortable but making sure you get your workout in to keep the lean muscle mass."

Torres said maintaining a working out regimen and getting needed daily protein are two important factors for having a healthy lifestyle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s a couple of factors. Obviously, working out is very important. You want to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But also incorporating protein into your diet," Torres said, adding that BOOST’s protein shakes are good for hitting protein goals even while on the go.