Olympian Simone Biles shares 3-word reaction to husband's Bears' dramatic comeback victory over Commanders

American gymnastics star Simone Biles loved every bit of the Chicago Bears' thrilling comeback win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night, when they won, 25-24, on a game-winning field goal at Northwest Stadium.

Biles, 28, who is married to Bears safety Jonathan Owens, filmed her reaction to kicker Jake Moody’s field goal and posted it on social media.

The 11-time Olympic medalist was in a private suite with Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds' fiancée. Biles' post showed the pair jumping up and down after seeing the kick go through the uprights. Biles delivered a three-word message on her Instagram Story captioning the video, "What. a. game."

The Bears were down eight in the fourth quarter and rallied to win behind the strong play of running back D’Andre Swift and a clutch forced turnover.

Just over a minute after the Commanders went up 24-16, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed a pass to Swift on the sideline, who made a defender miss and scored a 55-yard touchdown to make it 24-22.

The Bears opted to go for the two-point conversion to tie the game but did not convert, so they trailed 24-22 with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Commanders were forced to punt on the ensuing possession after the touchdown, and the Bears got the ball back but went three-and-out, giving it right back to the Commanders.

The Commanders looked like they were going to march down the field and seal the game. They converted a crucial third-and-13 to keep the drive alive at about midfield with around four minutes left.

They faced another third down, this time third-and-1 with just over three minutes left, when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbled the snap and turned the ball over as the Bears recovered.

Swift then took over, running for 32 yards to put the Bears in field-goal range. Moody drilled the 38-yard field goal as time expired to complete the comeback.

Swift had 14 carries for 108 yards and two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Throughout the game, Biles posted photos of herself in the suite along with pictures and videos of fireworks going off during the national anthem. Owens had three total tackles in the team’s win.

Biles will be cheering for Owens’ Bears (3-2) when they take on the New Orleans Saints (1-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

