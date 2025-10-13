Jake Moody kicks game-winning field goal in first appearance with Bears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wet and wild Monday night game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders turned into a thriller between two of the NFL’s oldest franchises.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbled a handoff late in the fourth quarter and allowed the Bears’ defense to recover. Caleb Williams and D’Andre Swift led the offense down the field to set up a Jake Moody field goal attempt. It was Moody’s first day on the roster as the team signed him to replace an injured Cairo Santos.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Moody, with three seconds left and a steady mist coming down, nailed a 38-yard field goal to give the Bears the 25-24 win. Chicago improved to 3-2 with the win and the Commanders fell to 3-3.

The Bears jumped out to an early 13-0 lead in the first half. Moody was seemingly in good form. He nailed two field goals and Caleb Williams ran for a touchdown to start the second quarter.

The Commanders cut into the Bears’ lead when Daniels threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore. Washington got more points on the board after an eight-play, 25-yard drive in the third quarter, which ended with a Matt Gay field goal.

After Moody hit his third field goal of the night, the Bears’ offense went quiet.

Daniels led back-to-back scoring drives at the end of the third quarter and to start the fourth. He found Luke McCaffrey for a 33-yard touchdown pass and then fired a 6-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz.

Williams and the Bears didn’t stay down too long. The second-year quarterback hit Swift on a short pass. Swift made a few Commanders defenders miss and scampered for a 55-yard touchdown. Chicago missed out on a 2-point conversion and was down two points.

FALCONS STUN BILLS BEHIND BRILLIANT OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCES FROM BIJAN ROBINSON AND DRAKE LONDON

Moody was on point with his field-goal tries, despite one getting blocked.

He was cut by the San Francisco 49ers only a few weeks into the 2025 season, despite having a place in the record books during Super Bowl LVIII.

Moody turned around and etched his name into the Bears’ record books, making the most field goals in a Bears debut with four, according to ESPN.

"It’s always good to have a fresh start. I always believed in myself, believed in my teammates. Shoutout to (long snapper Scott Daly) and (holder Tory Taylor). They made the operation really easy on me. The same with the (offensive) line up front, protecting great on that last one. You can’t draw it up any better," he told ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

Williams was 17-of-29 with 252 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He completed passes to eight different receivers. Swift led the team with two catches for 67 yards. Luther Burden III had four catches for 51 yards.

Swift had 14 carries for 108 yards as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniels finished 19-of-26 with 211 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. The Bears’ defense had three takeaways.