Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma's Brent Venables lands six-year contract extension as program's first season in SEC looms: report

Venables coached the Sooners to 10 wins last season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
It’s time for the USC-Notre Dame college football rivalry to end, Colin Cowherd says Video

It’s time for the USC-Notre Dame college football rivalry to end, Colin Cowherd says

Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" discusses why college football should put an end to USC’s longtime rivalry with Notre Dame.

Brent Venables will likely be tied to the Oklahoma football program for the foreseeable future.

After leading the Sooners to a 10-win season in 2023, Venables has agreed to a six-year contract exesion, ESPN reported on Friday. The deal is expected to include a considerable raise for the head football coach.

The contract further proves the university's belief that the football program is headed in the right direction under Venables, as it continues to prepare for the inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brent Venables before playing Oklahoma State

Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners greets visitors before Bedlam against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 28-13.   (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The university's Board of Regents approved the contract on Friday, the report noted.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Venables has been the head football coach in Norman since 2022. The Sooners finished with a 6-7 record under Venables in his first season, but the team improved in year two.

FORMER LSU COACH LES MILES SUES SCHOOL, CLAIMS VACATED WINS KEEPING HIM OUT OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Oklahoma started the 2023 campaign with a 7-0 record, which included an upset victory over Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Brent Venables coaches against Iowa State

Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from the sidelines in the second half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones.  (David Purdy/Getty Images)

Prior to taking the head coaching reins at Oklahoma, Venables spent four seasons as Clemson's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

He had familiarity with Oklahoma, having served in a variety of assistant coaching roles from 1999-2011.

OU walks onto the field

Head coach Brent Venables and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners, lead the team on a march to the end zone before a game against the UCF Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023, in Norman, Oklahoma.    (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma is scheduled to play Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU on the road this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Alabama and Tennessee will travel to Norman for games in 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.