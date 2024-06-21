Oklahoma's Brent Venables lands six-year contract extension as program's first season in SEC looms: report

Brent Venables will likely be tied to the Oklahoma football program for the foreseeable future.

After leading the Sooners to a 10-win season in 2023, Venables has agreed to a six-year contract exesion, ESPN reported on Friday. The deal is expected to include a considerable raise for the head football coach.

The contract further proves the university's belief that the football program is headed in the right direction under Venables, as it continues to prepare for the inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.

The university's Board of Regents approved the contract on Friday, the report noted.

Venables has been the head football coach in Norman since 2022. The Sooners finished with a 6-7 record under Venables in his first season, but the team improved in year two.

Oklahoma started the 2023 campaign with a 7-0 record, which included an upset victory over Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Prior to taking the head coaching reins at Oklahoma, Venables spent four seasons as Clemson's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

He had familiarity with Oklahoma, having served in a variety of assistant coaching roles from 1999-2011.

Oklahoma is scheduled to play Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU on the road this season.

Meanwhile, Alabama and Tennessee will travel to Norman for games in 2024.

