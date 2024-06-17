Former LSU coach Les Miles sues school, claims vacated wins keeping him out of College Football Hall of Fame

Former LSU head football coach Les Miles filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming that vacated wins from 2012-15 are keeping him out of consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Miles is looking for an "appropriate remedy for the blot placed on his good name and reputation," as 37 of his wins were vacated by the school during that timeframe, per the lawsuit.

Taking those wins out of his overall record drops it below .600 (108-73), which is a cutoff for a coach to be considered for the Hall of Fame, which the NCAA and National Football Foundation oversees. Both organizations are also listed as defendants in the suit.

The reason the Tigers self-imposed the vacancy of those 37 wins was due to an NCAA investigation, which uncovered a Level I recruiting violation while Miles was in place as head coach.

The violation, which came in 2012, was placed on LSU’s program after a rep for Tigers athletics paid the father of a prospective athlete a total of $180,150 over a five-year span in an embezzlement scheme. The athlete was enrolled at LSU from 2012-16.

Miles was never able to make a case for himself, and the lawsuit accuses the university of making the self-imposed punishment prematurely.

"Defendants stripped Les Miles – indisputably one of the most esteemed college football coaches in the history of the State of Louisiana – of his established eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame without an opportunity to be heard," the suit states.

Miles would have been eligible for the Hall of Fame last November, as he turned 70 years old. However, CBS Sports reports no Division I school he coached for, including Oklahoma State and Kansas, are believed to have nominated him for induction.

With his overall record at .597, Miles is hoping to get his record back above the necessary threshold to be considered for induction into the prestigious Hall.

Miles first became a head coach in Division I college football in 2001 with Oklahoma State, owning a 28-21 record over his first seasons with the Cowboys.

However, his fame was earned in the Bayou, as he joined LSU in 2005, where he’d make two BCS Championship games, winning one of them in 2007. With the Tigers, Miles was 114-34, but only 77 of those count officially as of now.

Miles was hired by the Kansas Jayhawks in 2019 to lead their program out of the gutter, but it never worked out. He went 3-18 over two seasons, which included an 0-9 2020 campaign.

