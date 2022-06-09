Oklahoma routs Texas in Game 1 of WCWS championship final, setting records along the way

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas usually takes center stage in the fall, when the "Red River Rivalry" takes place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, between the school’s two football teams.

Wednesday night, the rivalry had championship flair, as OU and Texas played Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series Championship final in Oklahoma City.





And while this chapter of the rivalry certainly won’t be remembered as a classic, the Sooners' offensive explosion was legendary.

Oklahoma hit six home runs Wednesday night, setting a WCWS record for most home runs in a single game, in a 16-1 rout of the Longhorns.

Sooners’ sluggers Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Alo had two home runs and eight RBI’s apiece, as Oklahoma cruised to the largest margin of victory in a WCWS game.

"I guess I know her so well that I just think that's who she is." Sooners head coach Patty Gasso said, according to OU website . "When she comes up, I'm expecting her to hit a home run, probably like anybody else (laughter). It's ridiculous that I'm thinking that way. But I see her at practice every day. I see what she's capable of. It's just so tough to beat her. She's so strong.

"I'm spoiled, but I am not wowed by it because, like I said, I see it on a daily basis."

Texas briefly held a 1-0 lead after the top half of the first, but the first two home runs of the game for OU came shortly after, with the Sooners putting up a five-spot in their half of the first inning.

"For me, I like watching other people hit theirs (home runs)," Jennings said. "When I'm at home (plate), I just love to celebrate them. To watch everyone do what they can do, hit home runs, I think that's super cool that bond we have at the plate when they come home."

Oklahoma will have a chance to win its sixth softball championship on Thursday, with Game 2 of the WCWS Championship final scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.