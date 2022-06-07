Expand / Collapse search
NCAA
Published

NCAA umpire shoves East Carolina's Bryson Worrell after stopping to admire home run during regional tournament

East Carolina claimed their third straight NCAA regional title with a win over Coastal Carolina

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
An NCAA umpire caused a bit of controversy during East Carolina’s 13-4 victory over Coastal Carolina for the Greenville Regional title on Monday when he seemingly shoved slugger Bryson Worrell along after he stopped to admire his run. 

Worrell, who was named Greenville Regional Most Outstanding Player, stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning with his team leading by eight when he crushed the ball over the right-field wall, improving East Carolina’s lead to 13-2. 

East Carolina Pirates' Bryson Worrell during a game against the Houston Cougars at Lewis Field at Clark LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, on April 29, 2018.

East Carolina Pirates' Bryson Worrell during a game against the Houston Cougars at Lewis Field at Clark LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, on April 29, 2018. (Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But as he briefly paused to admire his 18th homer of the season, Worrell was met with a shove from behind by the home plate umpire – a message to get going already. 

The Pirates would win the game 13-4 to claim the regional title for the third-straight year and seventh overall in program history, but fans on social media weren’t pleased with the official’s actions at the plate. 

East Carolina Pirates outfielder Bryson Worrell bunts against the NC State Wolfpack on April 26, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

East Carolina Pirates outfielder Bryson Worrell bunts against the NC State Wolfpack on April 26, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bryson Worrell fields the ball against Quinnipiac Bobcats on June 2, 2109, at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

Bryson Worrell fields the ball against Quinnipiac Bobcats on June 2, 2109, at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. (Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

East Carolina moves on this weekend to host Texas in the Super Regional, with the winner of the three-game series advancing to the College World Series.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com