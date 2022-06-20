Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma Sooners
Published

Oklahoma's Blake Robertson makes incredible diving catch into Notre Dame dugout

The Sooners have been making incredible defensive plays during the postseason

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma has made valiant defensive efforts on the field during the College World Series, Super Regionals and Regionals this year and Sunday was no exception.

Blake Robertson may have made the play of the tournament – which was somehow better than Kendall Pettis’ amazing grabs in the Super Regionals against Virginia Tech.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson (26) is helped up by Notre Dame Fighting Irish pitcher John Michael Bertrand (28) after falling into the dugout during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field.

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson (26) is helped up by Notre Dame Fighting Irish pitcher John Michael Bertrand (28) after falling into the dugout during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. (Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)

In the top of the first against Notre Dame, outfielder Ryan Cole fouled off a pitch toward the first-base foul line. Robertson, a first baseman, tracked the ball and ran as fast as he could toward it. He then caught the ball for the out and flipped headfirst over the Fighting Irish’s dugout railing.

Robertson finished 0-for-4 at the plate, but the Sooners were still able to win the game 6-2.

NOTRE DAME UPSETS NO. 1 TENNESSEE AS COLLEGE WORLD SERIES PICTURE COMES INTO FOCUS

Tanner Treadway had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Sooners in the win.

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA;  Oklahoma Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson (26) dives into the dugout to catch a ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first inning at Charles Schwab Field.

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA;  Oklahoma Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson (26) dives into the dugout to catch a ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

"I really like to keep things simple," he said after the game. "I get in patterns like this where I can go on a long stretch and do pretty well. I try not to get out of my zone. I think the two-strike approach has been really good for me the last couple weeks. I’m trying to hit good pitches and do my thing and be on time."

Oklahoma infielder Blake Robertson puts out Texas A&amp;M Dylan Rock (27) at first during the seventh inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. 

Oklahoma infielder Blake Robertson puts out Texas A&amp;M Dylan Rock (27) at first during the seventh inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.  (AP Photo/John Peterson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oklahoma will play the winner of an elimination game between Texas A&M and Notre Dame on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.