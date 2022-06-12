Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis makes phenomenal catches, cleans up at the plate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma left fielder Kendall Pettis had himself a day against Virginia Tech Sunday in a Super Regional matchup.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Pettis was tracking a fly ball to the corner of the outfield, where the fence meets the Hokies’ bullpen. Pettis made a catch for the out while falling over the fence and into the bullpen.

His defensive display wasn’t finished there.

Two innings later, Pettis dove to save a liner from dropping and came up with a catch.

He also cleaned up at the plate.

In the top half of the sixth inning, Pettis stepped to the plate and hit a solo home run off Graham Firoved. It was Pettis’ fifth home run of the season. Oklahoma was up 9-2 by the start of the bottom of the seventh inning.

Oklahoma was looking to move onto the College World Series with a win against Virginia Tech. The series was tied 1-1 before the start of Sunday’s game. If Oklahoma wins, the Sooners will be making their first College World Series appearance since 2010. The team won the Big 12 Tournament earlier this season.

The Sooners won College World Series titles in 1951 and 1994.