Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis makes phenomenal catches, cleans up at the plate

Kendall Pettis made two diving catches and hit a home run

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Oklahoma left fielder Kendall Pettis had himself a day against Virginia Tech Sunday in a Super Regional matchup.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Pettis was tracking a fly ball to the corner of the outfield, where the fence meets the Hokies’ bullpen. Pettis made a catch for the out while falling over the fence and into the bullpen.

Kendall Pettis of the Oklahoma Sooners makes a running catch in the third inning against the LSU Tigers during the Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park March 4, 2022, in Houston.

His defensive display wasn’t finished there.

Two innings later, Pettis dove to save a liner from dropping and came up with a catch.

He also cleaned up at the plate.

In the top half of the sixth inning, Pettis stepped to the plate and hit a solo home run off Graham Firoved. It was Pettis’ fifth home run of the season. Oklahoma was up 9-2 by the start of the bottom of the seventh inning.

Oklahoma was looking to move onto the College World Series with a win against Virginia Tech. The series was tied 1-1 before the start of Sunday’s game. If Oklahoma wins, the Sooners will be making their first College World Series appearance since 2010. The team won the Big 12 Tournament earlier this season.

Kendall Pettis of the Oklahoma Sooners, foreground, comes up short after diving for a line drive as Tanner Treadaway backs him up against the UCLA Bruins during the Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park March 5, 2022, in Houston.

The Sooners won College World Series titles in 1951 and 1994.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.