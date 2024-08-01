Officials abandon men's sailing medal race due to lack of wind: 'Never seen anything like it'

A lack of wind caused the men’s skiff final race to be abandoned on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Officials decided there was not a sufficient amount of wind to complete the race, which had already begun, per Reuters.

The 10-boat, double-points race saw Spain out in the early lead in a boat manned by Diego Botin and Florian Trittel, but the wind they had been riding stopped, and they began to fall back on leg two of the race.

That was when officials decided to abandon the race.

According to the Daily Mail, BBC commentators for the race said they have "never seen anything like it."

Spain had the lowest score at abandonment, but that decides the winner in sailing.

As of now, there is no word on when the men’s skiff final is set to take place.

While officials figure out when that will be, they have already decided the women’s skiff final, which was set to take place after the men’s competition, should be postponed.

As with the men’s final, there has been no time disclosed for that event.

The Daily Mail added that race directors are trying to see if a different part of the bay at Marseille Marina can provide the right wind for the race restart.

For the men’s race, the United States had Ian Barrows at helm and Hans Henken at crew.

