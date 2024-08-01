Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Officials abandon men's sailing medal race due to lack of wind: 'Never seen anything like it'

No word on when the final will resume

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A lack of wind caused the men’s skiff final race to be abandoned on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Officials decided there was not a sufficient amount of wind to complete the race, which had already begun, per Reuters.

The 10-boat, double-points race saw Spain out in the early lead in a boat manned by Diego Botin and Florian Trittel, but the wind they had been riding stopped, and they began to fall back on leg two of the race. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Olympic sailboats in water

The men's skiff race prepares to get underway on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on July 29, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

That was when officials decided to abandon the race. 

According to the Daily Mail, BBC commentators for the race said they have "never seen anything like it."

USA ROWER DETAILS DISAPPOINTING TINDER EXPERIENCE AT OLYMPIC VILLAGE: ‘DO YOU WANT BABIES?’

Spain had the lowest score at abandonment, but that decides the winner in sailing. 

As of now, there is no word on when the men’s skiff final is set to take place. 

USA sailboat in water

Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of Team United States of America, Bart Lambriex and Isaac Van De Werken of Team Netherlands, Robert Dickson and Bart Waddilove of Team Ireland and Diego Botin Le Chever and James Trittel Paul of Team Spain compete during the Men's Skiff Men's Skiff 49er class Medal Race on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on Aug. 1, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

While officials figure out when that will be, they have already decided the women’s skiff final, which was set to take place after the men’s competition, should be postponed. 

As with the men’s final, there has been no time disclosed for that event. 

The Daily Mail added that race directors are trying to see if a different part of the bay at Marseille Marina can provide the right wind for the race restart. 

Olympic sailboats in water

Competitors take the start of the medal race of the men's 49er skiff event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the men’s race, the United States had Ian Barrows at helm and Hans Henken at crew. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.