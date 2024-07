Olympic athletes are trying to win in Paris both on and off the field.

The United States is leading the way with 30 total medals in this year's Olympics (only five golds, however), but it doesn't seem like they, or anyone else, are having the same success away from sport.

Rower Emily Delleman revealed in a recent TikTok that she's trying to get the full experience of the Olympic games, including finding some love.

But, she's had bad luck, despite being in the city of love.

"So I was laying in my cardboard bed the other day recovering… and I was scrolling through TikTok and I was seeing the girlies saying, ‘Hey change your location to the Olympic Village. Like, do you want babies?’" Delleman began her TikTok. "And I was like ‘Oh my gosh, genius.’ I mean, I am here right now, so you have to take full advantage of this, like when in Rome."

Delleman said other athletes were "hyping [Tinder] up" and decided to download it after not having it for "years."

"They’re like, ‘Match with pro athletes using our new feature,’ and I was like, ‘Crazy, OK.’ But this must be good," she continued.

But the app didn't live up to the hype.

"So I start scrolling and scrolling and I’m not seeing any Olympians. I was like, ‘OK, my settings must be weird.’ No. I’m like, location, one-mile radius and so far I think I’ve seen a total of two other Olympians," she said.

"I mean, don’t get me wrong, you Parisian men are beautiful, chefs kiss, like I don’t know what they put in the water. But, you know, I went in with the expectations of finding some of my future plot lines, but alas, I guess we’re searching for other forms of entertainment and that’s now why you’re finding me on TikTok."

