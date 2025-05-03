Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boston Red Sox

Umpire curses himself out on hot mic after missing call

'F---! F---ing saw that, too'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Umpires are obviously not perfect, but one in particular expects greatness from himself.

Bill Miller was the home plate umpire for Friday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Sox leading 6-1, Rafael Devers drilled a ball into right-center field, and Jarren Duran was trying to score from first.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Miller

MLB umpire Bill Miller during the first inning of a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.  (Reggie Hildred/USA Today Sports)

It was a bang-bang play, and Miller initially called Duran safe. However, the Twins challenged, and a replay review showed Duran was tagged just before touching the plate.

Miller announced the call was reversed, prompting boos from the crowd. Then, out of nowhere, an F-bomb rang through the Fenway PA system.

"F---! F---ing saw that, too. Goddamn it!" Miller yelled at himself.

Thankfully for Miller, the blown call hardly had an effect on the game. The Sox closed the door in the next inning for a 6-1 victory.

Bill Miller at Coors field

Home plate umpire Bill Miller in the middle of the first inning between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field.  (Isaiah J. Downing/USA Today Sports)

MARLINS' MATT MERVIS SUFFERS BRUTAL HIT IN THE GROIN AFTER MISSED PLAY

The Sox got out to an early 1-0 lead with a leadoff Alex Bregman homer, but the Twins tied it in the third. After trading zeroes for a while, Boston scored five runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

The play that Miller would love to forget, though, robbed Devers of a third RBI on the night after he had driven in both runs in the seventh with a single.

Jarren Duran sliding into home

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, left, tags Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) out at home plate during the eighth inning at Fenway Park.  (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pitcher Liam Hendriks entered the game for the Sox in the top of the ninth and retired the side. Boston improved to 18-16, while Minnesota fell to 13-20.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.