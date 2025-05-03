Umpire curses himself out on hot mic after missing call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Umpires are obviously not perfect, but one in particular expects greatness from himself.

Bill Miller was the home plate umpire for Friday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Sox leading 6-1, Rafael Devers drilled a ball into right-center field, and Jarren Duran was trying to score from first.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was a bang-bang play, and Miller initially called Duran safe. However, the Twins challenged, and a replay review showed Duran was tagged just before touching the plate.

Miller announced the call was reversed, prompting boos from the crowd. Then, out of nowhere, an F-bomb rang through the Fenway PA system.

"F---! F---ing saw that, too. Goddamn it!" Miller yelled at himself.

Thankfully for Miller, the blown call hardly had an effect on the game. The Sox closed the door in the next inning for a 6-1 victory.

MARLINS' MATT MERVIS SUFFERS BRUTAL HIT IN THE GROIN AFTER MISSED PLAY

The Sox got out to an early 1-0 lead with a leadoff Alex Bregman homer, but the Twins tied it in the third. After trading zeroes for a while, Boston scored five runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

The play that Miller would love to forget, though, robbed Devers of a third RBI on the night after he had driven in both runs in the seventh with a single.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pitcher Liam Hendriks entered the game for the Sox in the top of the ninth and retired the side. Boston improved to 18-16, while Minnesota fell to 13-20.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.